South Africa captain Temba Bavuma ran out of luck just a ball after being saved by the DRS as the Proteas opened their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Friday (Feb 21) against Afghanistan. Playing at the National Stadium in Karachi, Bavuma’s luck was the talking point after he departed for a well-made 58. Mohammad Nabi on the other hand was delighted with the wicket as he got the better of Proteas captain having failed to do so on the previous delivery.

Advertisment

Bavuma’s runs out of luck

On the fourth ball of the 29th over, Bavuma tried to flick a shot on the leg side but he failed to judge the flight of the ball and was given LBW in Nabi’s over. However, the decision was challenged by the South African captain upon which it was overturned by the third umpire. However, the 34-year-old’s stay lasted just one ball as he was dismissed on the very next ball as he tried to clear the ball over the mid-wicket and instead was caught by Sediqullah Atal.

The wicket served as a moment of revenge for Nabi who had Bavuma dismissed on the previous delivery.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalise divorce, share cryptic posts



Ryan Rickelton runs the show

South Africa batters were in full swing with the bat on Friday with Ryan Rickelton slamming his maiden ODI ton against Afghanistan. The opening batter scored 103 off 106 before he was dismissed courtesy of a run out. His innings consisted of one six and seven fours and scored at a strike rate of almost 100. He along with Bavuma stitched a partnership of 129 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Advertisment

At the time of writing, South Africa were 251/4 in 43 overs and looked on course for a total near to 300 runs. Aiden Markram (15) and David Miller (1) were in the middle for the former champions with eyes on a big total.