Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a scathing dig at Babar Azam after he played a slow innings during Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 contest. Tasked to chase 321 runs, Pakistan lost by 60 runs during which Babar played a 64-run knock. The innings was later criticised by Ashwin as he compared the innings with the turtle from “The Tortoise and Rabbit Story”.

Babar’s journey to 50 coupled with Salman Ali Agha’s batting has to be the best depiction of “ The Tortoise and Rabbit story” . #ChampionsTrophy



The 50 I hope will come soon enough🤞 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2025

Ashwin makes scathing remark about Babar

"Babar's journey to 50 coupled with Salman Ali Agha's batting has to be the best depiction of 'The Tortoise and Rabbit story'. #ChampionsTrophy," Ashwin wrote on X.

The former Pakistan scored 64 runs off 90 balls which consisted of 6 fours and a six before he was scalped by Mitchell Santner. However, the asking run rate was climbing consistently while Babar was in the middle leading to his harsh criticism. Interestingly, at one point the asking rate was above 10 as Pakistan were struggling to keep pace.

Babar was given a good helping hand by Khushdil Shah as he played a quickfire innings of 69 runs off 49 deliveries. His innings consisted of 10 fours and a six while Salman Agha also contributed with 42 off 28. While other batters were contributing to reducing the asking rate, Babar’s innings did no favours to Pakistan as they ended on a losing note.

The defeat to New Zealand now means Pakistan’s clash against India on Sunday could be a must-win affair. If India and New Zealand both beat Bangladesh in their respective contests, then a defeat to India will spell the end of Pakistan’s journey in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The squad will now board their flight to Dubai as they face India in the Gulf nation under the hybrid model.