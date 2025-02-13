Australia’s Spencer Johnson is hoping to replicate Mitchell Johnson’s performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as the side prepare for the coveted tournament. Derailed with injuries, Johnson will have a huge role to play in the Champions Trophy as Australia will be without skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Starc as they are ruled out due to injury and personal reasons. The Aussie pacer will be one to watch out for as his side bid for the second Champions Trophy title in Pakistan.

Johnson dreams of replicating Starc

“While the ball is swinging, it’s (the approach) pitch the ball up and try and hit the stumps,” Johnson said after his side’s defeat to Sri Lanka in the opening ODI.

“Guys like Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Starcy, left-armers who are aggressive, hopefully it’s what I can bring to Pakistan. It’s something I have pictured in my mind, come in and play a similar role to him (Starc). There was a bit of nerves there. I think I am better for the run, it’s only my third ODI, hopefully a few more and I’ll be able to replicate some of the stuff he’s done,” Johnson added.

On Wednesday, Starc decided to pull out of Australia’s Champions Trophy squad owing to personal reasons while injury has already seen Cummins and Hazlewood sit out of the tournament. All three pacers have been pivotal to Australia’s success in the ODI format having helped them win the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cup.

On the other hand, Johnson has taken his opportunity and so far made the most in the Playing XI. He ended with figures of 44/2 in the opening ODI on Wednesday and vows to bring his best during the Champions Trophy.

Australia will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against arch-rivals England on Saturday (Feb 22). With Cummins absent, Steve Smith will lead the team from Down Under as they bid for their first Champions Trophy title since 2009.