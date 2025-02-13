Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has slammed his former side after they lost 0-3 in the ODI series against India on Wednesday (Feb 12). Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India beat England by a massive 142 runs and built momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, Pietersen was furious at his former side and accused them of a lack of match practice during the series.

Pietersen slams England

“I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how?

“I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur. There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten.

“There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win. And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening.

“Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!” Pietersen said in the post-match while speaking to the broadcasters.

According to the former batter, England did not have a single training session after the first ODI in Nagpur and instead entered the matches directly. As per Pietersen Joe Root showed some fight and hunger on and off the field while rest of the team did not deserve to be on the plane.

Shubman Gill leads India to win

Shubman Gill was the architect of India’s impressive series win on Wednesday having smashed two fifties and a hundred. He followed his impressive knocks with a hundred on Wednesday smashing 112 off 102 while Shreyas Iyer (78) and Virat Kohli (52) were also among the runs. They helped India reach 356 in 50 overs while England had an off day with the ball.

In response England were bowled out for 214 in 34.2 overs despite the top-order batters getting starts.