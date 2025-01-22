The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kickstart in less than one month as eight nations compete in the tournament. The Champions Trophy will return after eight years with Pakistan being the official hosts and defending champions. On the other hand, teams like India, England and Australia will be favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the tournament, here’s all you need to know, including squads, venues and other details.

Advertisment

When will Champions Trophy 2025 begin?

The Champions Trophy 2025 began on Wednesday (Feb 19) with eight teams participating in the tournament.

What will be the match timings of the Champions Trophy 2025, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Advertisment

The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin at 2:30 PM IST for all the matches during the tournament.

At what time will the toss take place during the Champions Trophy 2025?

The Champions Trophy 2025 matches toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. 2:00 PM IST.

Advertisment

When will the Champions Trophy 2025 final be played?

The Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played on Sunday (March 9).

Which venues will be used for Champions Trophy 2025?

The following venues will be in use for the Champions Trophy 2025:

National Stadium, Karachi

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Which TV channels will telecast Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to matches played in the Champions Trophy 2025.

How to watch the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India?

Disney+Hotstar app will livestream the Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India.

Schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

All matches start at 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

ALSO READ | 'It hurts to think...,' India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav on 2025 Champions Trophy snub

Squads

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, and Will Young.

Pakistan EXPECTED Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Usman Qadir, Tayyab Tahir, and Hasan Ali. [Not Official]

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Group B

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Tony De Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami