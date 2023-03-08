Champions League: Wounded PSG face Bayern in Germany; Spurs host AC Milan in crunch second leg

With two places in the Champions League quarterfinal up for grabs, Wednesday (March 8) evening will have two mouth-watering contests on offer. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will have to come from behind against Bayern Munich as they try to book a last-eight berth while the same goes for Tottenham Hotspur, as they host AC Milan in another crunch affair in London.

PSG hunt for a place in last eight

PSG will have a big task in their hands as they make their way to the Allianz Arena to face the record Bundesliga champions for a place in the quarterfinal. The French side lost the first leg 0-1 at home and will have to at least score once to overcome the deposit. However, the biggest drawback for them will be the absence of Neymar and Achraf Hakimi. While the Brazilian is to miss the rest of the season with an injury, Hakimi has been involved in a rape case and is undergoing a trial.

Bayern on the flip side are having some battle both domestically and in Europe as they look to consolidate their position in the second leg. Currently sitting top of the pile in the Bundesliga on goal difference, they will be aware of the fact that the Champions League tie is far from over. A draw will see them book their berth in the last eight while even a defeat could see them make the next stage.

Tottenham host AC Milan

In the other clash of the night, Spurs will play host to AC Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having trailed 0-1 from the first leg. Manager Antonio Conte is expected to be back for the return leg in London having been away from the side due to health issues. Both the teams lost their weekend matches as Spurs were dismantled 0-1 by Wolves while Milan lost 1-2 against Fiorentina.