/Champions League | 'Sounds not true': How Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt created history with win over Inter

Norway's Bodo/Glimt have written history after sending Italian giant Inter Milan crashing out of the ongoing Champions League. Bodo, playing their first Champions League season, did the unthinkable with 3-1 win at San Siro on Tuesday (Feb 24), ensuring an aggregate 5-2 victory against the last season's runners-up. Bodo are now the first Norwegian team to reach the last 16 of Champions League and first overall in the European Cup since Lillestrom did so in 1987-98. Bodo have been on giant-killing spree this season, beating Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in group stage before bringing out their best in the playoffs. For Bodo, Sondre Brunsted (20th minute), Jens Petter Hauge (61st minute), and Kasper Hogh (64th minute) scored a goal each in the second leg while Pio Esposito was the only one to score for three-time winners Inter in the 30th minute.

Bodo's historic night at San Siro in Champions League playoffs

"It is a historical moment for Bodo and I think also for Norwegian football," said team Kjetil Knutsen. For Bodo, Hauge has been effective throughout the season, scoring six goals so far - the most for a Norwegian player for a Norwegian club in a single edition of the European Cup/Champions League.

"It sounds not true, but we are there, among the last teams in the competition," said Hauge on the victory at San Siro - his home while playing for AC Milan for two years. "It will be really exciting to see what the next two games bring."

With the win, Bodo also became the first team outside top five European leagues to win four consecutive matches in European Cup/Champions League season against the teams from top five league - Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Serie (Italy), Ligue 1 (France), Bundesliga (Germany).

What next for Bodo/Glimt

The players were ecstatic after the win and celebrated by thumping lockers in the locker room at San Siro to celebrate their sensational victory. Have a look at the video below: