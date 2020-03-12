Champions League: Neymar's dive knocks Dortmund out, PSG in quarterfinals

Paris Saint Germain manage to overturn the scores in a reverse fixture against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The scores were 2-0 by the end of the game and the aggregate score was 3-2.

The game was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus fears. Still, there were fans outside the Parc des Princes stadium cheering for their team.

Neymar outshined Borussia's teen sensation, Erling Braut Haaland, by scoring in both the legs.

Neymar and Juan Bernat's first-half goals sealed a quarterfinals spot for the first time since 2016, PSG failed to make it to the last 8 despite spending heavily on transfers (Neymar and Mbappe).

More than 3,000 PSG fans gathered near the stadium as the match was played behind closed doors due to virus fears. France has been one of the countries infected by coronavirus, 2,281 people have been infected whereas 48 people have died due to the novel virus.

Fans gathered at the stadium after being granted by the police authorities, they lit fireworks chanting for the team. Chants could be heard during the match. A banner in the empty stadium read: "Our only virus is Paris SG."

The win for the French team was special as they faced a series of injuries before the match, losing out on their captain Thiago Silva.

Silva was ruled out of the match after he did not fully recover from a hamstring injury.

Kylian Mbappe started from the bench due to sore throat.

Neymar's diving header in the 28th minute after a Di Maria free-kick marked his 35th goal in 57 matches for the club. Bernate doubled the lead by scoring in the 45+1 minutes.

Angel Di Maria picked up a yellow card after a brawl with Can in the last moments of the match, this means that he will be missing out the first leg of the quarterfinals in the Champions League.