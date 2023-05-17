Champions League: Man City chase European glory as defending champions Real Madrid plot Istanbul date

Manchester City will eye European glory under Pep Guardiola as they will face holders Real Madrid in the second leg on Wednesday, May 17 at the Etihad Stadium. After a controversial 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium last week, City will look to book their berth in the final on June 10 where they will face Inter Milan. While City chase European glory, holders Real will be up for the occasion as they try to add their sixth Champions League title in less than a decade.

Pep set for revenge?

Revenge will be on the cards on Wednesday evening knowing, City were eliminated by Real last season after a frantic 6-5 win over two legs. While Pep’s men won the first leg 4-3, they narrowly missed out on the final despite leading the second leg 1-0 until the 89th minute. The wounded English champions have been on a great run recently and are yet to lose a game on home turf in 2023. As things stand, City’s dream of treble is still on but could take heavy dents if they fail to capitalise on their home turf.

Real look for glory

Unlike City, Carlo Ancelotti’s side has endured a tough league campaign as they surrendered the league title to arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday. However, the season could still end on a high as they could lift a double of Copa del Rey and Champions League. Currently, they are hunting for their 15th Champions League title while they will look to win their sixth European title in nine years.