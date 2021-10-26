Censored NBA player Enes Kanter wears ‘free China’ game shoes

Despite Beijing blocking all Celtics games in the communist nation, Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter maintained his pro-democracy activity Sunday night, tweeting images of his "Free China" game sneakers.

“XI JINPING and the Chinese Communist Party Someone has to teach you a lesson, I will NEVER apologize for speaking the truth. You can NOT buy me. You can NOT scare me. You can NOT silence me. Bring it on!!” tweeted Kanter, who is Turkish and has a history of activism.

Kanter wore the red-and-white sneakers on the bench during Sunday's game at the Houston Rockets.

Kanter wore the red-and-white sneakers on the bench during Sunday’s game at the Houston Rockets.

Kanter, who did not participate in the game, has worn sneakers with an anti-China slogan for the third time in the last week.



The shoes were designed in collaboration with Badiucao, a Shanghai-born, Australia-based dissident cartoonist whose show in Hong Kong was cancelled in 2018.

The first pair, which was worn on Wednesday, included an inscription that said "Free Tibet."

"Free Uyghur," read the second, which was donned on Friday.

Kanter was photographed clutching the head of the cartoon character Winnie the Pooh in the most recent pair.

