Carabao Cup 2023 final live streaming: When & where to watch Manchester United Vs Newcastle United match live?

Carabao Cup 2023 final live streaming: The Carabao Cup final on Sunday promises to be a battle between two rising forces in English football. Manchester United and Newcastle United will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium, hoping to take home the first piece of silverware of the season. Both teams have had a remarkable journey to the final and their fans will be hoping that this is just the beginning of their rise to the top of the sport.

Manchester United has been transformed under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. The manager has led the 20-time English champions to his first final at the earliest possible point after taking over at the end of last season. The team's improved performance has sparked talk of an unlikely title challenge. After six years without a trophy, United fans are eager for something to cheer and hungry for evidence that the club is ready to challenge the dominance of fierce rival Manchester City.

On the other hand, Newcastle United has been waiting for a major piece of domestic silverware for 68 years since it won the FA Cup in 1955. However, the acquisition of the club by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in 2021 has changed the dynamics. The team's development under manager Eddie Howe has been impressive, considering that the team was expected to face relegation last season. Newcastle's sound transfer strategy has put them in serious contention for a top-four Champions League qualifying spot, having only been beaten twice in the Premier League this season (Liverpool).

It is clear that both teams have made significant strides in their development and have exceeded expectations. The final promises to be a thrilling encounter, and it could serve as a vital building block for either team in their quest for success. For Manchester United, a win could ignite their title challenge, while for Newcastle United, a first trophy in over six decades could be the start of a new era for the club.

Manchester United Vs Newcastle United match details

The Carabao cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 26. The match starts at 4:30 PM GMT/ 11:30 AM ET/ 10:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is Wembley Stadium in London. Wembley, a 90,000-seat venue, has continuously hosted the Carabao Cup final since 2008.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2023 final live stream?

In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will broadcast the 2022–23 Carabao Cup final live. The Sky Go app will also live stream the match in the UK.

The Carabao Cup final will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN Plus (ESPN+), with spectators able to stream the match only through the app.

The FanCode app and website in India will stream the EFL Cup Final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. However, the match won't be televised in India.

Manchester United Vs Newcastle United predicted lineups:

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Newcastle predicted line-up: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

When will Carabao Cup final 2023 be played?

Carabao Cup final 2023 will be played on Sunday, February 26.

What time will Carabao Cup final 2023 start?

Carabao Cup final 2023 will start at 4:30 PM GMT/ 11:30 AM ET/ 10:00 PM IST.

Where will Carabao Cup final 2023 be played?

Carabao Cup final 2023 will be played at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Where will Carabao Cup final 2023 be livestreamed in UK?

In UK, Carabao Cup final 2023 will be livestreamed on Sky Go app.

Where will Carabao Cup final 2023 be livestreamed in US?

IN US, Carabao Cup final 2023 will be livestreamed on ESPN+.

Where will Carabao Cup final 2023 be livestreamed in India?