'Captaincy doesn't matter when you...' - Former Pakistan skipper takes a dig at PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

International cricket will resume in Pakistan after a few months' gaps as the Men in Green will host West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting on June 08 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. In Pakistan's previous home series, which was against Australia in March-April, a lot was said and written about the quality of pitches.

Pakistan-Australia's first Test made heads turn for the flat pitch on offer as, amid all criticism, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja defended the nature of the surface. Ahead of the Windies series, former Pakistan skipper and tainted opener Salman Butt has taken a dig at Ramiz while evaluating Babar Azam as captain.

“If you want to judge a captain tactically, Test cricket is the best format to analyse that. But captaincy doesn't matter when you prepare pitches like these. You can just look at those pitches and say that spinners will play. Result is difficult in five days. The chairman will then say, 'What else are we supposed to do? Hand them the game?", claimed Butt as he cleverly recalled the PCB chairman's statement after the first Test versus Australia in early March, at Rawalpindi.

For the unversed, the first two Tests between Pakistan and Australia saw only 42 wickets being fallen, leading to heavy criticism of the pitches.

Hence, Raja had to jump in as he said they cannot prepare “fast or bouncy pitches” and make conditions favourable for the Pat Cummins-led Aussies.

Butt further opined on Babar and said, "How can you test your skill in such a way? You can win Tests in England, and give the sides a tough time in away Tests. You can't just put all the burden on the captain. You need experienced bowlers. We have talented bowlers but they lack experience. It's not easy to win Tests abroad. Haris Rauf, for example, is young and energetic with a good attitude, but the experience will only come with time. The same goes for Shaheen. Among spinners as well, no one at the moment has the ability to run through a batting order."

"Nevertheless, Babar is growing with time. His batting remains unaffected with the captaincy, which is a good thing," he added.

Babar-led Pakistan will host West Indies in three ODIs, in Multan, starting on Wednesday evening (June 08).