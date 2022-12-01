Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

In a Group F match in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Canada will be up against Morocco on Thursday evening (December 01). While Canada is out of the race to qualify for the Round of 16, Morocca have a chance to create history. They are on the brink of qualification to the last 16 for the first time in its history and will go all-out against Canada, who lost both their games. Meanwhile, the Canadians will hope to spoil Morocco's party and also sign off with a win.

While Canada lost 1-4 to Croatia, Belgium defeated them by a 1-0 margin. On the other hand, Morocco played out a goalless draw versus Croatia and stunned Belgium 2-0 on Sunday (November 27). A win or even a draw will help Morocco but if they lose, they also hope for Belgium to convincingly beat the 2018 runner-up Croatia and progress ahead on superior goal difference as compared to the Croatians. Ten out of the 16 spots have been sealed for the next round and Morocco will hope to secure one of the remaining positions. In head-to-head battle, the Walid Regragui-led Moroccan side leads Canada 2-1 in four games, including a draw.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the Canada vs Morocco match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Canada versus Morocco fixture, from Group F, will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The clash will kickoff at 20:30 AM IST on Thursday (December 01).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?