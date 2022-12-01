Belgium vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

The action continues in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, as Belgium will come face-to-face with the last edition's runner-up Croatia in an important clash on Thursday evening (December 01). There is plenty to game for both sides as Belgium -- No. 2 ranked in the world -- needs a win to guarantee its place in the Round of 16, whereas Croatia, who are currently at the top of their group, need only a point to progress ahead in the showpiece event. They, however, will like to go for the kill and return with full points.

The pressure will be on Belgium, who are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco in their previous tie. In their tournament opener, they only managed a narrow win over Canada. Meanwhile, Croatia started with a goalless draw versus Morocco but they came to their own versus Canada, beating them convincingly (4-1). Ahead of the marquee face-off versus Croatia and Belgium, many have raised concerns about whether Belgium is an old squad and paying a price for it. Head coach Roberto Martínez said ahead of the face-off, "We have to stay together now and become stronger. I know this group, will be ready for Croatia. We haven’t been the best Belgium at this World Cup yet. Today I thought we played with the fear of losing. Without the ball, we still work for each other but when we have the ball, we don’t stand out, we are not ourselves. We have to work on that."

Will Belgium turn it around and proceed to the next round? Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

