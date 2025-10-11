/BWF World Junior Championships 2025: China beat Indonesia to clinch Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time; India, Japan bag bronze medals

Badminton powerhouse China kept their nerves under pressure to beat defending champions Indonesia 2-0 in the finals of the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 here on Saturday to lift the Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time. China went into the final with a line-up that boasted of three reigning Asian Junior Championships individual gold medallists and two silver medallists and Indonesia needed a special performance from a couple of their players to retain the title they had won last year.

But the Chinese juggernaut wasn’t to be halted as they beat the Indonesians 45-30, 45-44 in just over two hours to clinch the title. India and Japan bagged the bronze medals as the losing semi-finalists.

The opening set was a cakewalk for China once Asian junior girls doubles champions Cao Zi Han and Chen Fan Shu Tian eked out a 9-8 win over Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Nastine in the first match. China went on to win every match thereafter to close the set.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The second set was a topsy-turvey affair as Riska and Rinjani turned the tables on their opponents to give Indonesia a 9-5 lead. However, Chen Jun Ting and Cao then fought back from a 8-13 deficit to win 10 of the next 11 points to put China back in command at 18-14.

Asian Junior Championship silver medallist Liu Si Ya was then pushed to the distance by Thalita Wiryawan but did enough to maintain a three-point advantage for China at 27-24.

It looked like world Junior no. 1 Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah could then help Indonesia turn the tables on China as he immediately restored parity at 27-27 and scores went neck-and-neck till 31-31. But China’s Liu Yang Ming Yu did enough to stay alive in the rallies to force his opponent into making mistakes and gave a four-point advantage to the boy’s doubles pairing in the last match of the set.

The final match of the set was a test of nerves for all the four players as Indonesia’s Alexius Subagio and Raihan Pramono closed the gap at 40-39 and then earned a set point at 44-43. But Chen Jun Ting and Liu Jun Rong kept their nerves under pressure and closed out the match by forcing another error from the Indonesians.