German football giants Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Nuri Sahin as his reign comes to an end in less than 12 months on Wednesday (Jan 22). Sahin, a former layer at the club took charge of the side as former coach Edin Terzic left his role after the Champions League final in May. Dortmund’s 1-2 defeat to Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday was the final straw for the former Turkey player with the club yet to comment on a permanent future successor.

Dortmund part ways with Sahin

Speaking on the manager's sacking, Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken told the club's website: "We value Nuri Sahin and his work very much, we hoped for a long-term collaboration and until the end, we had hoped that we could achieve a sporting turnaround together.

"After four defeats in a row, due to only one win in the last nine games and currently tenth in the Bundesliga table, we have unfortunately lost faith in being able to achieve our sporting goals in the current constellation. This decision hurts me personally, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna."

Dortmund endured a tough run in the last stretch of Sahin as they languish 10th in the Bundesliga standings with 25 points in 18 matches. Their dismal form comes a year after Dortmund had reached the final of the Champions League where they lost to Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium.

Erik ten Hag to succeed?

As things stand, few media reports have suggested that former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could succeed Sahin. Ten Hag was in attendance for a Dortmund recently and was seen in the stands linking him to the club. However, nothing is certain at the moment with the Dutchman still on a contract with United until the end of the season.