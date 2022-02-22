Bruno Fernandes responds after fans claim he took a dig at Man Utd teammate Harry Maguire in Instagram post

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has responded after fans speculated that his recent Instagram post with Eric Bailly and Raphael Varane was a dig on his teammate Harry Maguire. Fernandes has also rubbished the rumours of a rift between him and Maguire, whose captaincy position at the club has come under the scanner amid a string of poor performances on the pitch.

A lot has been speculated about a potential power struggle in the Manchester United dressing room with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo emerging as a contender to challenge Maguire for captaincy. However, the players have united together and have continuously rubbished such reports as the club tries to get their campaign back on track in the Premier League.

Fans had fueled the fire to the reports of a rift between Maguire and Fernandes when the midfielder shared a picture on Instagram with Bailly and Varane. “feeling very safe," Fernandes captioned the post in which he can be seen standing between the two centre backs during training. Fans were quick to speculate that it was a dig on Maguire, who is competing with Varane and Bailly for the central defender position at the club.

Responding to the speculations, Fernandes clarified his post was not a dig on Maguire and that people question everything at Manchester United. The Portuguese, who has regained his lost form in the league with brilliant performances in the last few games, said people always make stories around the club and its players but it's important for them to stick together.

Also Read: US Women's national team and US Soccer settle equal pay dispute

"I posted a photo on Instagram where I was with Rapha and Eric and I said, 'I feel very secure in the middle with these two. Meaning, 'security' like if [someone] comes they are like my bodyguards. And people were complaining I was throwing something at Maguire," Fernandes told Premier League Productions

"But Maguire was not the only defender who was not in the photo. [Victor] Lindelof was not in the photo, Phil Jones was not in the photo. People want to complain and want to make stories around us, but the most important [thing] is that we stick together and do our jobs on the pitch," added the Manchester United midfielder.

Also Read: Substitutes Fred, Anthony Elanga star as Manchester United beat Leeds United 4-2 in a thriller

Both Fernandes and Maguire found the back of the net in their last Premier League clash against Leeds United. After going up 2-0 with the help of goals from Maguire and Bruno, United conceded two goals inside a minute as Leeds managed to restore the lead.

However, substitutes Anthony Elanga and Fred scored one each in the second half to hand United a thrilling 4-2 win and all three points in the game.