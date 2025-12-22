/Bruno Fernandes injury leaves Manchester United facing midfield headache

Manchester United are facing a major test after captain Bruno Fernandes suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-1 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa. The Portuguese midfielder pulled up late in the first half, played on briefly, and was replaced at the break. While the club is still assessing the injury, manager Ruben Amorim expects Fernandes to miss some time. Any absence would be a big blow for United.

Since joining the club from Sporting in January 2020, Fernandes has been one of the most reliable players in the league. Out of 221 Premier League matches played by United during that period, he has featured in 212 and started 208. Only three of the nine games he missed were due to injury or illness.

United’s recent record without Fernandes makes the situation more worrying. The club has lost four straight league matches he did not play and five of the last six overall. With tough fixtures coming up against Newcastle, Wolves, Manchester City and Arsenal, Amorim will need to find solutions quickly.

Kobbie Mainoo is the most natural replacement in terms of style. Amorim has often said Mainoo and Fernandes compete for the same role, but the 20-year-old is currently struggling with a calf injury and may miss the Newcastle game. Amorim has not confirmed how long he will be unavailable.

Another option is Manuel Ugarte, who could partner Casemiro if the Brazilian returns from suspension. However, Ugarte and Casemiro usually play similar roles, and United have not won any league game started by Ugarte so far. Lisandro Martinez is also an option, having replaced Fernandes at Villa Park, though he is mainly a defender and lacks attacking creativity.

Mason Mount could offer a more attacking solution. He can play centrally or further forward and is in good form after scoring in recent matches. Amorim likes his flexibility, which could be useful during this spell. Youngster Jack Fletcher is another name in the mix. The 18-year-old made his debut recently and has impressed with his energy and passing, but starting him regularly in the Premier League may be a big ask.