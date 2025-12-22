LOGIN
Who scored the first and last centuries of 2025? Full list across formats revealed ft. Jaiswal, Shah and more

The 2025 season began and ended with memorable centuries across formats. From gritty Test knocks to explosive ODI and T20I hundreds, these first and last tons defined key moments and big wins in international cricket.

First Test century of 2025
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

First Test century of 2025

Rahmat Shah scored the first Test hundred of 2025 with a gritty 139 in Afghanistan’s second innings against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on January 2. His knock helped Afghanistan post 363 and win the Test by 72 runs.

First ODI century of 2025
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

First ODI century of 2025

Glenn Phillips smashed the first ODI hundred of 2025, blasting an unbeaten 106 off 74 balls against Pakistan in Lahore on February 8. New Zealand posted 330 and went on to win the tri-series match by 78 runs.

First T20I century of 2025
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

First T20I century of 2025

Kusal Perera hit the first T20I hundred of 2025, smashing 101 off just 46 balls against New Zealand in Nelson on January 2. Sri Lanka posted 218 and edged out the hosts by seven runs.

Last Test century of 2025
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Last Test century of 2025

Devon Conway registered the final Test hundred of 2025, scoring an unbeaten 100 in New Zealand’s second innings against West Indies at Mount Maunganui on December 18. New Zealand dominated the match and sealed a massive 323-run victory.

Last ODI century of 2025
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Last ODI century of 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck the final ODI century of 2025, scoring an unbeaten 116 against South Africa while chasing 271. India cruised to a nine-wicket win with 61 balls remaining, ending the year in style.

Last T20I century of 2025
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Last T20I century of 2025

Muhammad Haziq Aiman scored the final T20I hundred of 2025 with a brilliant 113 against the Philippines in Bangkok on December 9. Malaysia piled up 201 and wrapped up a dominant 114-run victory.

