Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are set to face off in an exciting NBA showdown, bringing together two Eastern Conference powerhouses with plenty of history and rivalry. The Celtics, one of the league’s most storied franchises, boast a strong roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, making them a formidable force on both ends of the floor. On the other hand, the Nets, despite roster changes, continue to be a competitive team with emerging talent and veteran leadership.

This matchup promises intense competition, as both teams fight for playoff positioning and momentum. The Celtics’ disciplined defense will be tested against the Nets’ ability to push the pace and create scoring opportunities. With passionate fan bases and a history of memorable battles, this game is sure to deliver high-level basketball. Expect a thrilling contest filled with highlight plays, strategic adjustments, and a playoff-like atmosphere.

Where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest on TV?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest will not be telecast on TV and can be viewed on NBA app.

Where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest will be played at the Big Apple's Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA contest will start at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday (Mar 16).

Squads

Brooklyn Nets: D'Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Cam Thomas, Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne, Cam Thomas, Tyrese Martin, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams, Ziaire Williams, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, Tosan Evbuomwan, Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney

Boston Celtics: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard, JD Davison, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchar, Jaylen Brown DD, Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman, Jaylen Brown DD, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Sam Hauser, Drew Peterson, Xavier Tillman, Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta, Al Horford, Xavier Tillman