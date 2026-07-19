/Britain's Josh Kerr smashes 27-year-old mile world record at London Diamond League

Britain's Josh Kerr produced one of the greatest performances in athletics history by breaking the 27-year-old men's mile world record at the London Stadium during the Diamond League meeting. Roared on by a sold-out crowd of 60,000 spectators, the 28-year-old clocked an incredible 3:42.66, beating Hicham El Guerrouj's long-standing world record by 0.47 seconds while improving his own personal best by almost three seconds.

The achievement completed Kerr's ambitious ‘Project 222’, an initiative aimed at running the mile in under 223 seconds. With the performance, Kerr became the seventh Briton to hold the world mile record and the first since Steve Cram in 1985. El Guerrouj had set the previous record in 1999 when Kerr was just one year old. Earlier this year, the 2023 world 1,500m champion publicly declared his intention to target the record, even incorporating 222-second ice-bath recovery sessions into his training as part of the project.

“Going after records like that is not really anything about fitness, it's about wrapping your mind around that time. That's why this was called Project 222,” said Kerr, who was presented with a cheque for $50,000 ⁠for breaking the record. “I feel very lucky to push this forward and bring it back to the UK because I feel like that's where the mile belongs. Hopefully it can stay for a while. “I knew I had 3:42 in me. If I'm going to leave my mark on this sport as a British athlete..., I have to be able to do those performances. And those performances take every single part of you and every single part of your team. This feels incredible.”

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Alfred, Ajayi and Warholm shine

Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia stormed to victory in the women's 200m in 21.66 seconds, narrowly defeating American Gabby Thomas by 0.15 seconds. Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi equalled his national record of 9.84 seconds to win the men's 100m ahead of world champion Oblique Seville. World record holder Karsten Warholm dominated the men's 400m hurdles with the fastest time of the year, 46.61 seconds, while Olympic champion Alison dos Santos was absent.

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