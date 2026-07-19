/Premier League: Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers set for Chelsea in record-breaking £117m transfer

Chelsea have agreed a club-record £117 million deal with Aston Villa to sign England midfielder Morgan Rogers, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history. The 23-year-old is expected to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with an option to extend for an additional year. Rogers will undergo his medical on Monday after returning from England duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The transfer sets a new record for an English player, surpassing the £116 million deal Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for fellow England midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this summer. It also eclipses Chelsea's previous record signing, with Rogers overtaking Enzo Fernandez, who joined the Blues for £107 million in 2023. The move marks another major addition for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who continues reshaping the squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Rogers joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 for an initial £8 million, with the deal potentially rising to £15 million through add-ons. Thanks to a sell-on clause entitling Middlesbrough to 20% of Villa's profit from any future sale, the Championship club will receive at least £20.4 million from the transfer, with the final amount depending on performance-related bonuses triggered during Rogers' time at Villa. Middlesbrough believe the payment represents the biggest transfer sell-on fee ever received by an English club.

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During his time at Villa Park, Rogers scored 21 league goals in 85 appearances and helped Unai Emery's side lift the Europa League last season. On the international stage, the midfielder has made 21 senior appearances for England, scoring once, while featuring in six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rogers is the second Villa midfielder to leave the club this week after Youri Tielemans completed a £35 million move to Manchester United. Villa have already responded by signing Switzerland international Johan Manzambi from Freiburg in a deal worth more than £50 million, while also lining up Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes in a proposed £38 million move.

What impact will Rogers' arrival have on Cole Palmer?

Chelsea have monitored Morgan Rogers for more than two years, although the timing of the transfer has surprised many after the club finished 10th in the Premier League last season. Despite missing out on European football, Chelsea have secured one of their long-term targets, underlining the club's continued appeal to elite talent. The biggest question now is how Rogers will fit into Xabi Alonso's tactical plans and what effect his arrival could have on Chelsea star Cole Palmer.

Rogers was one of three England players selected by Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 World Cup squad ahead of Palmer, highlighting the similarities between the two attacking midfielders. However, both players are versatile enough to operate across several attacking positions and could feature together depending on Alonso's preferred formation. The Spaniard has previously switched between a back four and back five during spells with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, leaving his tactical setup at Chelsea open to speculation.

Rogers and Palmer will compete for attacking roles alongside Estevao Willian, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, and fellow summer signing Geovany Quenda. With Alejandro Garnacho expected to leave Stamford Bridge, competition for places remains intense despite Chelsea having only domestic competitions to focus on next season. Off the pitch, Rogers and Palmer share a close friendship dating back to their time together in Manchester City's academy.