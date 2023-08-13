Brandon King, Shepherd guide West Indies to historic T20I series win over India in decider

An unbeaten 85 from Brandon King, 47 from Nicholas Pooran and four wickets to Romario Shephred helped West Indies win the final T20I by eight wickets in Florida.

On a day when India needed to get off to the best possible start, last-match heroes Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill departed on single digits inside the first three overs. Suryakumar Yadav came to his team’s rescue and was joined by emerging prospect Tilak Varma in the middle.

Following stitching 49 runs for the third wicket, Roston Chase dismissed Varma on 27 off 18 balls, reducing India to 66 for three in eight overs. Keeper-batter Sanju Samson got out cheaply as well. With Captain Hardik Pandya and SKY at the crease, India looked like being in the game.

This notion got broken after play resumed following a rain halt.

Romario Shepherd picked three quick wickets, including the big fish of Suryakumar on 61. With wickets falling in a cluster, India, from 130 for five at one stage, got reduced to 149 for eight. Seamer Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein returned with two wickets each, as India scored 165 for nine in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh removed Kyle Mayers to give India the start they needed. That, however, didn’t work well for the Indians as the star of the series – Nicholas Pooran, came to the crease and began doing what he does best – smacking the ball out of the ground.

Taking on the Indian captain up-front, Pooran took the stadium by storm with his counterattack. Alongside Brandon King, who also peaked at the right time for the hosts, Pooran hit four sixes and a four in his 46 off 32 balls before rain interrupted play.

The pair, by then, had stitched a 105-run stand and put West Indies in the driver’s seat.

Soon after the play resumed, Tilak Varma, bowling for the first time in international cricket, picked a wicket on his second ball, dismissing Pooran caught at slip. The Indian camp looked delighted.

King, batting on fifty-plus, made light work of the Indian bowlers, as he and Shai Hope took the spinners to cleaners and helped West Indies win their first T20I series against India in over six years.

With this, the series ended on a high for the hosts, who missed out on World Cup qualification. While India won the Tests and ODIs, West Indies – two-time T20 World Cup winners, won the five-match series 3-2.