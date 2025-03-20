BRA vs COL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Brazil will take on Colombia in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha in Brasília on Thursday (Mar 20). Currently sitting fifth in the CONMEBOL standings, Brazil are eager to climb the table following a string of disappointing performances. However, the team faces significant challenges, including Neymar’s absence due to injury and the risk of suspension for seven players if they receive yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Colombia, occupying fourth place, looks to strengthen its qualification hopes. With both teams determined to secure a vital win, the match promises to be a high-stakes battle.

Where to watch the Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on TV?

The Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier will not be televised in India.

Where to watch the Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier?

The Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier will be played at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia.

What time will the Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier?

The Brazil vs Colombia 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier will start at 9:45 PM local time (Friday, 6:15 AM IST) on Thursday (Mar 20).

BRA vs COL: Probable Starting XI

Brazil Probable XI: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Abner Felipe, Joelinton, Gerson, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Colombia Probable XI: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica, Juan Portilla, Richard Rios, Santiago Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Jhon Duran