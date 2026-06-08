/‘Both may be fine’: India coach provides fitness update on Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

India men's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has indicated that both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are likely to be available for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, which begins on Saturday (Jun 13) in Dharamsala. Although both players were included in the squad, the BCCI clarified that their participation remains dependent on receiving fitness clearance from its medical team.

Rohit was sidelined for a few matches during IPL 2026 because of a hamstring issue, while Hardik missed games for Mumbai Indians due to back spasms and illness.

Both players joined the squad before the end of the season, with Rohit even declared fully fit by team management. However, uncertainty still remains and the BCCI is reportedly waiting for their assessment at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru before making a final call.

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Speaking in New Chandigarh after India's convincing victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test, Kotak said that he had heard positive reports regarding both the players. However, he did not confirm their status and mentioned that the ODI squad could have a light training session on Wednesday.

“I don’t know the status of Hardik and Rohit’s fitness, but whatever I have heard, both may be fine," Kotak said in New Chandigarh after India’s win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test.

There has been no official confirmation that either Rohit or Hardik has reported to the Centre of Excellence, although images circulating on social media have fueled speculation.

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With the 2027 ODI World Cup just over a year away, both players will want to make the most of their chances in the format.

Meanwhile, India’s dominant three-day win over Afghanistan has also provided the team with two additional days to prepare for the opening ODI of the series.

India's updated ODI squad vs Afghanistan