/‘We hope to play our best cricket and make an impact,’ says Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed confidence in her team’s chances of winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, saying the key will be to stay composed and focus on playing good cricket rather than being burdened by expectations. Speaking at the Captains’ Carnival in London ahead of the tournament’s opening match on Jun 12, Harmanpreet also highlighted the growing popularity of women’s cricket in India and how the national team’s success has inspired more girls to take up the sport.

"We have seen that during last year's World Cup when we won. After that, we have seen massive change," she said.



"Many girls, they're coming to play cricket, and I think when we do well, a lot of things change, and hopefully, we hope to play our best cricket and try to make an impact on women's cricket," she added.

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The captain further said that Team India has the potential to win the World Cup, adding that the side should stay balanced without pressure or overconfidence and focus simply on playing good T20 cricket.

India have been placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

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The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin its campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Jun 14. India will then face the Netherlands in Leeds, followed by South Africa in Manchester. After another match in Manchester against Bangladesh, they will wrap up their group-stage fixtures against Australia in London on Jun 28.

India's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav