NBA: Derrick White's buzzer-beater in Game 6 vs Heat sends Twitter in frenzy - WATCH

MiamiUpdated: May 28, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Derrick White's last-second shot forces Game 7 in East Finals. (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Trailing 0-3 in the series, the Celtics have left Miami with incredulous look on their face as they snatched win after win to force Game 7 in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals series.

Derrick White set Twitter ablaze as his tip-in in Game 6 with 0.2 seconds left blew the Miami Heat cold and put Boston one game away from one of the greatest comebacks in the history of NBA playoffs.

Trailing 0-3 in the series, the Celtics have left Miami with incredulous look on their face as they snatched win after win to force Game 7 in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals series. Have a look at some of the tweets:

×
×
×
×
×
×

The Incredible Final Quarter

The Heat were trailing by 10 points in 4Q and then they rallied to wipe off the deficit to stand at 100 against Boston's 102. Jimmy Butler then was fouled by Boston and got three free throws with three seconds left in the game. Butler made each one count and suddenly Miami were up 103-102, all set to win the series 4-2.

Derrick White, tasked to toss the ball inbound, passed it to Marcus Smart, who attempted a two-point shot from just inside the three-point line but the ball bounced off the rim and White, waiting underneath, nudged it to send Boston camp in frenzy. Have a look at the shot here:

×

The confirmation came 10 seconds later and Miami couldn't believer it. This is the first buzzer-beater by a team facing elimination in the playoffs since Kawhi Leonard's four-bounce shot for the Raptors against the 76ers in 2019.

Also Read: Relentless Celtics force Game 7 with final-second lay up against Heat

Game 7 in Boston

After losing three back-to-back games in the series, it would definitely be hard for Miami when they show up for Game 7 in Boston day after tomorrow. The Celtics, on the other hand, are on cloud 9 as they become the first team since 2003 to force Game 7 in the series after being down in the pits.

The winner of the series would play against the Denver Nuggets for the championship from June 1.

