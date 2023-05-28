2023 East Finals: Relentless Celtics force Game 7 with final-second lay up against Heat

A lay-up by Derrick White with 0.2 seconds left in the game took Boston Celtics past Miami Heat 104-103 as they became only fourth team in the NBA history to force Game 7 after trailing 0-3 in the conference finals.

Miami looked all set to win after they wiped off 10-point deficit in 4Q and Jimmy Butler put them ahead with three continues free throws after being fouled with three seconds to play. The game went neck-to-neck throughout with Boston staying just inch ahead of Miami and eventually winning Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the most dramatic style.

Boston stays ahead most times in 1Q

The game was in balance most of the quarter with the Celtics keeping their nose ahead just an inch and eventually grabbed the five-point lead. Miami, who did brilliantly to contain Boston, scored 29 points against the Celtics' 34 with Caleb Martin scoring 12 of them while Jimmy Butler scored five. For Boston, Jaylen Brown was in full swing as he scored 10 with Tatum chipping in with 9.

Miami doesn't let Boston run away

The second quarter showed some urgency by the Celtics as they took their lead to 11 points at one stage but Miami came back stunningly and kept them in check. By the time the quarter came to an end, the Heat (24) had scored one more point than the Celtics (23). Boston, however, had four-point lead with box score reading 57-53 and Jayson Tatum had a lot to do with it as he dropped 16 points in the quarter. For the Heat, Gabe Vincent stood tall with 11 points.

Defense steps up for both teams

There weren't many points scored in the third quarter, thanks to some brilliant defensive plays by both teams. The Celtics, however, had a 7-0 run in the 12-minute period and that's exactly how much they led by at the end of the quarter. The Heat ensured that Boston doesn't run away with the game but could managed only 19 points against the opponents' 22 as the box score read 79-72 in the Celtics' favour.

Miami keeps pushing but Boston just holds on

A quarter which was Boston going up again by 10 points with not much time left but thanks to Duncan Robinson's threes which kept Miami in the game. They eventually went ahead by one point with just three seconds to go as jimmy Butler made his three three throws count. Boston took the final shot and it didn't go in but Derrick White made the rebound count with just 0.2 seconds left!