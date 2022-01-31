'Boring': Daniil Medvedev's reaction goes viral during Aus Open final presentation ceremony - Watch

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev produced an enthralling contest in the 2022 Australian Open men's singles' final at the Melbourne Park on Sunday (January 30). After leading Nadal by two sets, the 25-year-old Medvedev was in for a huge surprise as the Spainard produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport to win 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

With this win, Nadal won his second Aus Open title (following the 2009 heroics Down Under) and became the first men's player to win 21 Grand Slam titles; overtaking both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are tied at 20 titles each.

During the final presentation ceremony, Medvedev made heads turn with his reaction to being praised by the tennis Australia chairperson Jayne Hrdlicka. He rolled his eyes a couple of times while mouthing 'boring' repeatedly during Hrdlicka's words of praise for the 25-year-old Russian star.

"Daniil, you have had the most extraordinary tournament. You have found yourself in tough spots on the way here. You have demonstrated you're never finished and you were never finished until the very last point. Congratulations on a great tournament," Hrdlicka said.

Medvedev didn't have a great camaraderia with the Aussie crowd during the course of the tournament and was visibly upset with the jam-packed court backing Nadal in the finale. Here's the video of his reaction:

Medvedev, a grown adult, was complaining because he said the crowd wasn’t cheering for him enough, but here he is being lavishly praised while he’s rolling his eyes and saying, “Boring.” Fine. But, man, what do you WANT? pic.twitter.com/Pp49Hbqb4z — TroubleFault (@troublefault) January 30, 2022 ×

Medvedev, who had won the last year's US Open, was oncourse to win his second Grand Slam title before Nadal produced an enthralling display of tennis. The 36-year-old wasn't at his best in the opening two sets, missing some easy points, but got some momentum in the third set before raising his intensity considerably and going for the kill in the final two sets.

While Medvedev was denied a major title, he has won hearts with his playing style and wil be a strong contender in the French Open.