Blow to New Zealand as Kyle Jamieson ruled for one year due to persisting stress fracture in back

Lanky New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson is having a torrid time dealing with injuries as he got ruled for one year with another stress fracture in his back. Against South Africa during the first Test, Jamieson, who picked six wickets in the game, complained of soreness. Following scans that revealed the nature of the injury, Kyle was ruled out from the second game and subsequently sidelined for the next 12 months.

Kyle missed plenty of on-field action last year due to a similar issue, and although the latest injury is in the same part of his back, Jamieson will not undergo the knife, unlike the last time.

Speaking to the media, Kyle said going through this again will be challenging for him, but he is grateful for the support from everyone in the dressing room. Although he sounded disappointed over missing all on-field action, at least until next year, including the 2024 T20 World Cup (in June), Jamieson is hopeful of coming back stronger in 2025.

"The last few days have been some of my most challenging, but I am hugely grateful for the support I've received from my partner, family, team-mates, support staff and medical professionals," Jamieson said in a statement.

"I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer, and at my age, I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me,” the Kiwi seamer added.

‘I have a plan in mind’

Opening up further on how he plans to recover and return to playing cricket for New Zealand, Kyle said he has a roadmap in mind, but overcoming mental and emotional obstacles would be the toughest.

"I've got a bit of a roadmap as to how to manage it," he said. "I know some of the hurdles I'll have to overcome, probably more mentally and emotionally, the physical side is the easy part. You just rest and build back up. It's almost autopilot in a way.