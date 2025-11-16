/Billie Jean King Cup 2026 qualifiers: India falls short as Slovenia advances

Slovenia clinched a spot in the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers after securing an unbeatable lead over India in the play-off tie held in Bangalore on Saturday (November 15). In the opening singles match, world No. 162 Tamara Zidansek overcame India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (No. 381) in a gripping three-set contest, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Zidansek controlled the opening set comfortably, but Bhamidipaty mounted an impressive comeback in the second, jumping ahead 5-1 and forcing a decider. The Slovenian then raised her level in the final set, racing ahead to deliver the first point for her team.



Reflecting on the win, Zidansek said the weekend felt “almost like a dream,” praising the Indian team’s effort and expressing hope that their performances would encourage more young girls in India to pursue tennis. The second singles rubber saw the highest-ranked players of each side face off: Kaja Juvan (No. 98) for Slovenia and Sahaja Yamalapalli (No. 309) for India. Juvan edged the opening set with a late break and then tightened her grip early in the second, ultimately sealing a 6-4, 6-2 victory that secured the tie for Slovenia.

In the day’s concluding doubles match, Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic and Nika Radisic met India’s Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare. The Slovenians dominated the first set 6-1, but the Indian pair rebounded strongly, taking the second set 6-3 and pushing the contest to a super tiebreak. Raina and Thombare held firm to snatch a 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 win — India’s lone point of the tie. Despite the defeat, the Indian players emphasized the pride of performing at home and the rising enthusiasm for women’s sports.



Bhamidipaty expressed gratitude for the home support, while Yamalapalli, who grew up playing at the venue, said the crowd’s energy made the day memorable and hoped that young spectators would be inspired by the team’s efforts.