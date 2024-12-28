Australia pacer Scott Boland has backed his side to come good on Day 4 of the ongoing Melbourne Test against India as the match hangs in balance. Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy stole the headlines despite some good bowling by Australia as he ended the day with an unbeaten 105 before the stumps were called. According to Boland Australia are in a good position in the match and can consolidate if they can pick India’s last wicket.

Boland backs strong Australia

"We're leading by 115 (116) runs, so we are in a pretty strong position," Boland said after the day's play. "Obviously it could have been better, but I think that's how Test match cricket ebbs and flows. Hopefully tomorrow morning we get that first wicket and then put on a really nice lead and see how the game plays after that."

India having started at 164/5 lost four wickets on a rain-merged day with Nitish Reddy scoring his maiden Test ton. Australian bowlers on the other hand had India on 191/6 and still trailing by a massive 283 runs. However, a 127-run stand between Washington Sundar and Reddy rescued India before the stumps were called.

Sundar was dismissed immediately after he scored his fifty, but justified his selection in the Playing XI, having replaced Shubman Gill.

India ended the day at 358/9 with Reddy and Mohammed Siraj (2) in the middle for the visitors. India still trail Australia by 116 runs in the first innings and will look to narrow the deposit before the second innings begins.

WTC qualification hangs in balance

With India needing to win at least one match of the remaining two Tests in the BGT, their quest for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final hangs in balance. With India likely to concede the lead in the first innings, their chances of winning the MCG contest are slim. In case the Test ends in a draw, India will have to win the Sydney Test and hope other results go their way to qualify for the WTC final in June 2025.