/Benjamin Sesko transfer news: Manchester United submit bid for Leipzig striker after Newcastle United intensifies pursuit

Premier League giants Manchester United have made a bid of slightly less than £74m (€85m) for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The bid is an initial £65m with about £8.9m (€75m + €10m) in add-ons related to performance. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have also been attempting to do a deal for Sesko. They placed a second bid of £69.7m with add-ons, higher than Manchester United's — following an initial bid of slightly less than £70m (€80m) with add-ons.

RB Leipzig are now considering and weighing up the Newcastle and Man Utd offers and their respective structures internally, according to Sky Germany. Sesko is willing to consider both ventures but sources have informed Sky Sports News that he is inclined towards Manchester United.

The 22-year-old did not appear for RB Leipzig's pre-season friendly defeat to Atalanta on Saturday amid his anticipated departure from the club. The forward, who has informed team-mates he is set to leave, trained indoors separately from the squad at Leipzig training complex on Tuesday (August 5). The bid features a guaranteed payment of 75m euros (£65.2m).

The Red Devils have not received a response but think the bid is fair for 22-year-old Slovenia striker and the player is eager to seal a transfer to Old Trafford. Newcastle United also made a bid for Sesko and offered around 80m euros (£69.5m) as they continued their negotiations with RB Leipzig.

The Manchester United offer is viewed as important since there had been indications that they did not want to make their interest concrete with Leipzig until the forward was ready to join the club. Manchester United are open to releasing Rasmus Hojlund so as to create room for Sesko.

Where will Sesko join?

Sesko has 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig and, at 6ft 5in, would also add real physical presence to the Old Trafford club's attack line. Manchester United sources have already explained how it is likely that they will come to an agreement over Sesko despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe saying earlier this year there was a possibility of the club going out of business by Christmas unless there were huge cost-cutting exercises.

Arrangements for paying for the transfers for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford this summer, costing a total of £130m, have been structured in a positive manner. Apart from that, the full amount of Marcus Rashford's £325,000-a-week wages is being paid by his loan switch to Barcelona and Manchester United received £5m compensation from Chelsea when the Blues cancelled a deal to sign Jadon Sancho.