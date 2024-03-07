New Zealand will hand a debut to Wellington starlet Ben Sears as the Blackcaps announced the introduction of the pacer in place of injured Will O'Rourke on Thursday (Mar 7). Sears, who has played 13 T20Is for the national side will have big shoes to fill as New Zealand try to comeback in the two-match Test series. The hosts are currently trailing 1-0 in the series having lost the Wellington Test by 172 runs last week.

Ben Sares to debut

"Offers real pace. We saw him clock 150 (kmh) earlier in the summer in a T20 against Bangladesh, so excited to see what he's got at test level," Southee said on the eve of the Test. "He's a tall fella. He's got pace, he's got something about him. Obviously the job Will O'Rourke did in the couple of test matches he played... again another tall guy with a bit of pace and skill about him, so excited to see what Ben has got."

The inclusion of Sares also brings to an end the mini-saga surrounding the unexpected return of Neil Wagner. Skipper Tim Southee had earlier stated that they could welcome Wagner back if needed as they struggle to field a replacement. The veteran speedster had announced his retirement from international cricket after the Wellington Test and was the fifth-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the red-ball format.

The hosts had seen O'Rourke ruled out of the second Test after sustaining an injury in the opening Test. Scott Kuggeleijn’s inclusion in the side could be another debate as the plan to include him in the side backfired during the Wellington Test.

New Zealand’s quest for WTC final