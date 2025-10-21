/BCCI sends e-mail to ACC for Asia Cup 2025 trophy, Naqvi says 'come and...'

The trophy currently remains locked in ACC's office in Dubai, UAE and Naqvi has instructed the staff to not handover the trophy without him being present. The drama started when India refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi post the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.
The Asia Cup 2025 drama over trophy continues as the BCCI now has sent a mail to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi to hand over the silverware. Naqvi, however, has asked the BCCI to come and collect the trophy in person from him, which the BCCI has refused promptly. The matter is now expected to be taken in the ICC meeting next month as already suggested by the BCCI earlier this month in the aftermath of being denied the trophy post winning the continental tournament.
"The BCCI secretary, BCCI's ACC representative Rajeev Shukla and representatives of other member boards including Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan had written to the ACC president last week over handing the trophy to India," the ACC source said as reported by news agency PTI.
"But his response was that someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. So that matter has still not moved. BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't be receiving the trophy from him. So the matter will most likely be decided in the ICC meeting," the source further told to the news agency.
The trophy currently remains locked in ACC's office in Dubai, UAE and Naqvi has instructed the staff to not handover the trophy without him being present. The drama started when India refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi post the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Naqvi, apart from being the ACC chief, is also PCB head as well as a minister in Pakistan's federal ministry. India and Pakistan exchanged hostilities earlier this year following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 after which the tensions between the two neighbours are at all time high.