BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. As per local reports, his positive report came last night.

He was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, as per BCCI sources quoted by local media.

Ganguly has been serving as the president of BCCI since 2019, before which he was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal. Popularly known as 'Dada', Ganguly is known for his brilliant performances as the left-handed opening batsman and as the Captain of the Indian cricket team.

As per local reports, he is double vaccinated but has been travelling extensively for his professional commitments.

He has tested positive at a time when India is trying to control the possibility of another Covid wave in the country. As the world is already struggling to fight the increase in coronavirus cases, caused by Omicron variant, India has been able to plan ahead.

Ganguly had been admitted to hospital twice earlier this year too and had also undergone emergency angioplasty due to some cardiac issues.

Meanwhile, India recorded 6,358 new Covid cases and posted 6,450 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The Omicron tally has now increased to 653 in total.

(This is a developing story)