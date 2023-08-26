BCCI president Roger Binny and vice president Rajeev Shukla to travel to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and vice president Rajeev Shukla will be travelling to Pakistan ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2023. The news was first reported by media outlet The Indian Express and cites a BCCI official official, confirming the same.

“BCCI president Binny and vice president Shukla will be going to Pakistan to watch a few games. PCB had invited BCCI and as one of the key member of ACC, Binny and Shukla will be travelling to Pakistan,” a BCCI official confirmed to The Indian Express.

This would be first time a BCCI official will be visiting the neighouring country since 2008. The cricketing ties froze between them due to ongoing political tensions after 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack. The stalemate between the countries also prompted India to not travel to Pakistan for the regional tournament.

After BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah cleared BCCI's stance to not play in Pakistan, the tournament was on the verge of being cancelled. After long discussions between the original hosts (Pakistan) and the member countries, the tournament is now being held jointly by Sri Lanka and Pakistan with first four matches being played in the latter country.

Binny and Shukla will be visiting Lahore which is the venue for three of the four games being hosted by Pakistan. The tournament will kick off on August 30 when Pakistan take on Nepal.

As for the tournament, a total of six teams are taking part in it with others, apart from Pakistan and Nepal, being India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The teams are divided into two groups of three each. India, Pakistan and Nepal are in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make the second one.

Each team will play other two in its group once in the group stage and top two will qualify for the next round. The top four teams from both groups will play each other once in round-robin format and the top two will clash in the final. India will start their campaign on September 2 against Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE