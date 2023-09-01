BCCI likely to announce India's 15-man World Cup squad on September 5 - Reports

The BCCI senior selection national committee will meet early next week on September 5, a day after India’s second group game against Nepal in Sri Lanka, to pick the 15-man squad for the World Cup 2023, starting October 5. With the deadline for all participating teams to name their respective teams by September 5 approaching, each side would have the leverage to make last-minute changes by September 28 in case of any injury.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will sit with the team management, coach and the captain to select the final 15. Speaking to the media before leaving for Colombo, Rohit and Agarkar noted the World Cup squad could look similar to the Asia Cup one, with a couple of omissions.

While most of the slots are occupied and sealed by selected players, question-mark around numbers four and five (in the batting order), with all eyes on the returning pair of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Both returned to the reckoning after spending a few months on the sidelines due to respective injuries.

But during the six-day conditioning camp in Alur, Bengaluru, Rahul suffered a groin injury that ruled him out of the first two games against Pakistan and Nepal, respectively. In his absence, keeper-batter Ishan Kishan will be roped into the middle order during those games, as the team management remains unwilling to tinker with the top three this close to the World Cup 2023.

While Suryakumar could get the extended rope as a backup batter in the middle order, Tilak Varma might face the axe after this tournament. In Sanju Samson, India has a backup keeper, but his chances of breaking into the top 15 look bleak, with the coaches, captain and selectors locking Ishan to fill the void if and when required.

Any exceptions on the cards?

The absence of ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal raised quite a few eyebrows, with captain Rohit commenting that doors are not yet closed for the Rajasthan Royals spinner. Though India could need a turner on the subcontinent tracks during the mega event, trying to make a place for him in the squad would be no less than a headache for the management.

The team could also try a few options during the Nepal game, if not against Pakistan, to ensure themselves of selective individuals for selected spots in the 15-man squad.

Meanwhile, India will begin their quest for the home World Cup with the marquee match against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.