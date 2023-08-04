BBL: Test great Nathan Lyon joins Melbourne Renegades from Sydney Sixers in shocking move

Australia Test great Nathan Lyon has decided to switch bases in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he signed a three-year deal with Melbourne Renegades from Sydney Sixers. The right-arm off-spinner, who spent ten seasons with the Sixers, having won the title in 2019, will now team up with Australia's premier white-ball spinner Adam Zampa in the squad.

With Lyon’s inclusion, the Renegades squad now boast BBL’s most experienced sides, including Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson and skipper Nic Maddinson.

Lyon, who started with Adelaide Strikers in the inaugural season, has picked 44 wickets in 38 matches at an average of 21.50 and an economy that reads 7.18. Also, he is among the only three Sixers players (alongside Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis) to pick a five-for in this league (during BBL season 5).

Speaking on his decision to leave Sixers and join Renegades ahead of the BBL 2023/2024 season, Lyon said he is delighted to join hands with the Melbourne-based franchise and that he enjoys bowling at the Marvel Stadium.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of the Melbourne Renegades," Lyon said as quoted by cricket.com.au. "(Marvel Stadium's) a place where I enjoy bowling, it tends to spin a little bit. I'm looking forward to hopefully joining up with 'Zamps' in a really good partnership and putting a show on for the Renegades fans.

"I've got some really good friends who are part of the Melbourne Renegades, and that's one of the reasons I wanted to come down.

"There's a good group of senior players there who I've played a lot of cricket with internationally and also domestically, then you look at the younger guys throughout the roster – it's a pretty powerful squad in my eyes," the off-spinner added.

Injured Lyon could miss most of Renegades games in BBL|13

Lyon is recovering from the calf injury he sustained during the Lord’s Test in Ashes 2023 that ended his stint with the Aussie on the away tour. Should Lyon recover in time for the home summer, which starts with the first Test against Pakistan on December 14, he will likely miss most of the Renegades’ matches in BBL|13.

With Renegades commencing their tournament on December 8, Lyon might appear in one or two matches.

BBL|13 Melbourne Renegades Squad (so far): Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Jon Wells, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa