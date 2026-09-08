/Bazid Khan accuses ECB of pitch bias; claims India get 5-day tracks for commercial value

Former Pakistan batter Bazid Khan has accused the ECB of pitch bias following Pakistan’s Test series loss in England. Bazid's comments come amid a turbulent week for Pakistan cricket and selectors, following the PCB's internal investigation into dressing room conduct, which is further linked to match- and spot-fixing allegations. Since losing the Lord’s Test by 194 runs, which led to seven first-squad players facing the axe and two top coaches being released, the former Pakistan cricketer touched on another topic and brought India into the conversation.



Bazid said that, for the commercial value India brings to the table, they often get pitches where the matches last all five days, while that is not the case when other teams, including Pakistan, tour England for the Test series. Bazid’s comments have come on the back of Pakistan’s horror show thus far against England, having failed to cross 200 across four innings in two contested Tests.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“When India go to England for a Test series, they get pitches that make the game last all five days. Every Test match with India lasts five days. Why? Because if it ends early, there will be a financial hit to the wallet of the board. Any other team goes to England, the Test ends in three days. It’s not like the nature of the pitch changed. You are creating pitches that way that the game would last five days for India games,” Bazid said on OutSide EDGE.



He, however, put every country that hosts India in the same bracket as that of England.



“When India come for a tour, it’s a money-making opportunity,” he added.



Trending Stories

When he was asked if the apex body (ICC) should look into this, Bazid said, “This is not an ICC call. These are bilateral tours.”



Meanwhile, India’s last tour of England, consisting of five Tests, spanned all 25 days, with cricket being played on all days of each Test. Elsewhere, Pakistan’s ongoing tour saw them play only seven days across two Tests. The series opener at Headingley in Leeds wrapped up within three days, with Pakistan suffering an innings and 104-run defeat; the second Test lasted four days, with the visitors facing another crushing loss.

