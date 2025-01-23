Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is set for a stint on the sidelines after he was diagnosed with a torn muscle, the German club said in a statement on Thursday.

Davies injured for Bayern

Davies, 24, was subbed out in first-half stoppage time in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Feyenoord.

Bayern said scans confirmed the Canada international "sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring" and "would be absent for the time being".

The club did not indicate how long Davies will miss, but he will be in doubt for the trip to defending champions Bayer Leverkusen on February 15.

Davies could also miss Bayern's Champions League playoffs in February should the German giants fail to qualify for the top eight.

Wednesday's loss to Feyenoord leaves Bayern with 12 points in 15th spot on the Champions League table, one point behind eighth-placed Leverkusen.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern sit four points clear of Leverkusen atop the table.

