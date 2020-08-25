Bayern Munich vs Sevilla: UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup in Budapest

Fans will be back inside the stadiums as UEFA on Tuesday announced that Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla, scheduled to be held in Budapest on September 24 won’t be played behind closed doors.

With all games in the recent Champions League and Europa League final-stage mini-tournaments were held in front of empty stands, UEFA’s executive committee agreed to the idea of having 30 per cent of the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest can be allotted to the fans.

However, UEFA said that all other matches under the governing body, including the upcoming Nation League matches and club competition qualifiers, will continue to be held behind closed doors until further notice.

However, it is still unclear whether travelling supporters will be able to attend the UEFA Super Cup or only local fans will be allowed with the European body viewing the match as the best test for their ‘Return to Play’ plans.

“While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character. We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people’s safety,” he added.

The UEFA Super Cup is traditionally Europa’s international club season opener, featuring previous season’s Champions League winner against the Europa League winner. While Bayern Munich defeated PSG in the Champions League, Sevilla overcame Inter Milan to lift the Europa League.

Bayern Munich versus Sevilla is scheduled to be held in Budapest on September 24.

