Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UCL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Barca vs Bayern

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate after Clement Lenglet scores their third goal Photograph:( Reuters )
With Barcelona and Bayern Munich set to lock horns in UEFA Champions League quarter-final, let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the match.
Arguably the most exciting match-up of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final stage is set to take place as Barcelona and Bayern Munich gear up to lock horns at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. With the semi-final 1 set between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leizpig, all eyes will be on the match between Barca and Bayern as fans look to find out who will be advancing to the semi-final.
Bayern Munich have been in rampant form since the restart as the Hansi Flick side is yet to lose a match. Whereas Barcelona have had a lackluster resumption as the Blaugrana lost the La Liga title battle to arch-rivals Real Madrid.
All eyes will be on Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Barca’s Lionel Messi as two of the best forwards this season go face-to-face to take their side to the last four of the tournament.
With just one leg being played in the ‘Final 8’ of Champions League, it will be interesting to see the tactics of both the sides.
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 14.
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match match will be held at Estádio da Luz (Lisbon)
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will have a live telecast on Ten 1/HD and Ten 2/HD.
The live streaming of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.