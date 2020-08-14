Arsenal sign Willian on free transfer

Arsenal on Friday officially announced the signing of former Chelsea winger Willian on a three-year deal after the Brazilian left the Blues after completion of his contract. Willian, with the move to Arsenal, ends his seven-year association with London rivals Chelsea. The veteran winger will wear the number 12 shirt at Arsenal.

The 32-year-old winger will bolster the Arsenal attack consisting the likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Alexander Lacazette and will bring his experience and versatility on board for the gunners.

Willian was one of the crucial cog of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in 2019-20 season where the speedster scored 11 goals while registering nine assists for the Blues, helping the team finish in top four and reach the FA Cup final.

The Brazilian won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, a league cup and the Europa League during his seven-year stay at the Stamford Bridge.

ALSO READ: 'You can't compare Lewandowski and Messi' - Bayern boss Flick

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions. He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

ALSO READ: Ronaldo and Messi to play together? Juventus star offered to Barcelona: Reports

Technical director Edu said: “I know him very well, since a long time ago because we've been working together for the Brazilian national team and of course I was following him because he played for another club. He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character. I'm 100 per cent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side.”



