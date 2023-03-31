Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste confirms Lionel Messi contact, quotes 'I’d love for him to come back'

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has confirmed the club’s desire to resign former star and legendary Lionel Messi, two years after he left for Paris Saint-Germain. Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in December, will see his current contract with Paris Saint- Germain expires while there are also talks of an extension. However, according to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi could now be lured back to Camp Nou.

“We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back.

“For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here,” quoted Barcelona vice president Yuste as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Messi to leave PSG?

With less than six months to go before his current deal expires, Messi is free to discuss terms with other teams around the world with Barcelona still a preferred preposition for him. The 35-year-old left Barcelona in controversial circumstances in 2021 which ended his association with the club. However, the club has now moved swiftly to bring him back as Messi’s old friend Xavi is the man in charge at the club.

The French champions are believed to want to keep both in the squad, but cannot afford to do so on their current wages, with neither showing any willingness to accept a sizeable salary cut.

Messi reportedly earns £740,000-a-week and PSG are reluctant to renew his contract with potential Financial Fair Play punishments looming for them. The club is also facing a big wage bill with star names like Neymar and Kylian Mabppe on the books. Having already passed his peak, the option to move on goes well for both Messi and PSG while a comeback could also delight the Barcelona fans.

On the flip side, Al-Hilal are also reportedly interested in Messi’s signature, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League playing for Al-Nassr.

It remains to be seen how the transfer saga takes palce with PSG out of the Champions League and buying to win only the Ligue 1.

