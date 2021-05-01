Barcelona legend Lionel Messi agrees to take pay cut for the sake of Erling Haaland bid: Reports

Big clubs going after upcoming football star Erling Haaland is no secret. Barcelona are among the frontrunners to offer a contract to the Norwegian prodigy. However, several reports have come in that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has agreed to take a pay cut at the club with the condition that the club uses the cash saving to fund a bid for Erling Haaland.

Barcelona have been looking for a striker ever since the departure of Luis Suarez. The Catalan giants are reportedly still in talks with outgoing Man City star Sergio Aguero, who will be up for free transfer as his contract is set to run out this summer.

2020 Golden Boy Erling Haaland is having a prolific run with Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund and has attracted big shot clubs like Real Madrid and Man City. However, with Barcelona joining the race to buy him he could attract a record fee this summer.

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona remains unclear, however, their new president Joan Laporta has devised a new 10-year contract to the 33-year-old to keep him at the club. But if 'La Pulga' decides to take a pay cut the wages will be slashed to half.

Haaland is reportedly valued at a massive sum of £154 million.