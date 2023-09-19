Bangladesh's Tanzim Sakib takes responsibility for offensive Facebook posts, apologises to BCB

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Sakib has taken full responsibility for the now-deleted offensive Facebook posts that went viral after his debut in the Asia Cup 2023. The right-arm seamer has also apologised to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Some posts date back to 2014, while BCB cricket operations chair Jalal Yunus said they would monitor him going forward.

Shortly after making his international debut against India on September 15, where he impressed everyone with his new-ball spell, picking up two wickets and helping Bangladesh beat India by six runs, four of the now-deleted Facebook posts resurfaced on social media.

In one of the four Facebook posts from September 2022, Tanzim, in Bangla, wrote, "A working woman will not allow her husband or children to have their way with her; she loses her charm, destroys her family, her purdah, and the society."

In April earlier this year, Tanzim shared a photo on his Facebook handle, which appeared from 1954, of a burqa-clad woman travelling in a rickshaw, possibly with her family, calling it the "golden past".

Meanwhile, in another Facebook post, the date of which remains unknown, the 20-year-old wrote, "If you marry a girl who mingles freely in the university, you can't get your child a demure mother."

After these posts went viral on social media, they stirred quite a backlash in the country with Women's rights activists, writers and journalists coming forward and criticising it.

‘He takes responsibility for this’

Yunus, BCB director, claimed he spoke with Tanzim about this matter, and the seamer has taken full responsibility.

"The cricket operations committee spoke to Tanzim Sakib on behalf of the Bangladesh Cricket Board," Yunus said at a press conference at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Yunus said Tanzim revealed he didn’t put out those posts to hurt anyone’s sentiments, and those words were not aimed at anyone either. Added that if anyone’s feelings got hurt, he will apologise to them.

"The media committee also got in touch with him. We informed Tanzim about the discussions surrounding his Facebook posts. He said that he didn't write those posts to hurt anyone. He wrote it for himself, not targeting anyone. If those posts have hurt anyone's feelings, he said he was sorry,” Yunus added.

The BCB Director added if in future Tanzim makes any such comments or posts anything misogynist anywhere, BCB would monitor him and take action against him if required.

"He said that the posts he has made about women, he takes full responsibility. He said that he is not a misogynist. We have warned him that if he posts something on Facebook in the future, the BCB will monitor him.

"We are keeping an eye on this area [his mindset]. We will monitor him. His family is concerned too. They didn't expect such a situation. They are also sorry. We have given him a warning because he is a young player, and a World Cup is ahead. If he does something like this again, we will take action against him. If there's a [psychological] problem, we will provide support,” he added.

