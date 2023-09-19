Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Sakib under fire for 'misogynistic' posts

Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Sakib, who recently made his international debut in Asia Cup Super Four game against India, has come under fire for his social media posts. The bowler has been called out for 'misogynistic' contents of his Facebook posts uploaded some time last year.

"If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured," he had posted on Facebook last year. "If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged.

"If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined," the post read further, reported news agency AFP.

In a separate post, the bowler warns men of their sons not having a 'modest' mother if they married 'a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university.'

Criticising Sakib, Paris-based feminist writer Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointed out that Bangladesh team jerseys were made in the factories mostly staffed by women.

"I feel sorry for you that you don't consider your mother a normal human being," she added.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), meanwhile, has said that the board is looking into the matter.

"The issue came to our attention. We are looking into the matter," BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Tanzim, who took wickets of Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup games against India, got much admiration for his skills after the match. The bowler, later in the match, also defended 12 runs in the final over to help Bangladesh win their first game against India since 2012 in the Asia Cup.

Sakib, who has played 12 first-class games so far, was also a vital cog in Bangladesh line-up to help them win U-19 World Cup in 2020 by beating India.

