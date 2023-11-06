BAN vs SL Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka pitch report, weather update, live streaming

BAN vs SL head-to-head: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 38 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Monday (Nov 6). The match is slated to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 2:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh has been ousted from the World Cup as they managed to win a single match out of the seven matches that they played. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has won only two matches out of seven games and still has a slight chance to make it to the next stage.

Ahead of Monday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

A total of 53 matches have taken place between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Sri Lanka has won 53 matches while Bangladesh has won only 9 matches. 2 matches ended with no result.

Total matches played: 53

Won by Bangladesh: 9

Won by Sri Lanka: 42

Matches ended with no result: 2

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

Arun Jaitley Stadium’s pitch is batting-friendly and the average first innings total in the last five games here has been 346 runs. In terms of bowling, the pitch tends to support pace bowling (65 per cent) more than spin bowling (35 per cent).

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Weather update

The weather in the capital city of New Delhi will remain sunny and dry with a thick layer of smog in the air. There is no possibility of rain affecting today’s match. The temperature will oscillate around 17 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be around 5-6 km/h during the 50-over clash.

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, D Karunaratne, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka, A Mathews, MADI Hemantha, M Theekshana, K Rajitha, D Chameera, D Madushanka

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 38, World Cup 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: Monday, November 6, 2:00 pm IST