BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live in India & other countries

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Bangladesh will clash with New Zealand in the third and final match of the OD series. The 1st BAN vs NZ ODI match ended with no result, as rain played a spoilsport. New Zealand won the 2nd ODI by 86 runs. Currently, they are leading the series by 1-0.

Ish Sodhi gave a brilliant performance in the 2nd match as he took six wickets with an economy rate of 3.90 and scored 35 runs. Bangladesh could not perform well at their home ground in the 2nd match.

The 3rd BAN vs NZ ODI match will be the last game for both teams ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match on Tuesday, September 26 at 01:30 pm IST. The venue also hosted the BAN vs NZ 1st and 2nd ODI matches, during which the batters had a tough time on the slow surface. The live streaming of the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI will be available in India, Bangladesh, New Zealand and other countries.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI match.

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When is the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand?

Bangladesh and New Zealand will square off in the last game of the three-match ODI series. The 3rd ODI match of BAN vs NZ will happen on Tuesday, September 26.

What time will Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

The BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI will start at 01:30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 26.

What is the venue for Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh, will host the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI.

Where can I watch the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE in India?

No TV channel will telecast the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI match live in India.

How to watch the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI match LIVE in India?

FanCode app and website will broadcast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live in India.

How to watch the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI in Bangladesh and New Zealand?

T Sports will broadcast the BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI live in Bangladesh. In New Zealand, fans can watch the game on Rabbitholebd Sports channel on YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies)